'I See Ram In Salman Khurshid Too': Congress' Acharya Krishnam Backs Comparison Of Rahul

Senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Tuesday spoke to Republic as a massive political fight erupted over the grand old party equating Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram. Acharya stated that he sees nothing wrong with Salman Khurshid's statement and said that he in fact sees Ram in him.

In a conversation with Republic TV, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "There are three outlooks to this: religious, spiritual and political. It is not a problem from a religious outlook. If we believe that Ram is everywhere then who are we to say that he is here and there not? Can BJP say that there is any place where Ram is not there?"

'I also see Ram in Salman Khurshid,' says Congress leader

"It is interesting that when some Congress leaders talk against Ram, BJP used to slam them. Now, Congress leaders are seeing Ram everywhere even then they have problems. The problem is political outlook. The BJP believes that they have patent of Hindu religion. They don't like if some party speaks in favour of Hindu religion. I don't see anything wrong in Salman Khurshid's remarks. I see Ram in Salman Khurshid too," he said.

Linking Bharat Jodo Yatra to epic Ramayana, Salman Khurshid on Monday likened Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and the Congress to 'Bharat'.

Talking to reporters, Khurshid said, "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-shirt (for the Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi, he has called himself so, doing his 'tapasya' (penance) with focus."

"Lord Ram's 'khadau' (wooden slipper) goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes his 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in Uttar Pradesh. Now that 'khadau' has reached Uttar Pradesh. Ram ji will also come, this is our belief," he added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Congress and said that the party can do any kind of politics to get votes. The BJP also called him a "hypocrite Hindu". "This is the same Congress which used to say that Lord Ram is imaginary," Gaurav Bhatia said.