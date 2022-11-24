I-T, ED Launches Probe After Cash Seized From Congress Vehicle In Gujarat; CCTV Accessed

With the political mercury rising in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls, the Income Tax (IT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have launched an investigation after cash was seized from a vehicle allegedly belonging to the Congress party in Surat. The development came after the Gujarat police on Wednesday arrested two persons and seized Rs 75 lakh in cash from a car during vehicle checking in Surat.

As per the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, one of the accused can be seen running from the spot after cash was recovered by the state police from the car. Meanwhile, Congress is maintaining that the vehicle does not belong to the party.

The vehicle has been seized by the Election Commission of India during checking of irregularities and violations of EC guidelines in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections that are slated to be held next month.

Police found posters of Congress

Revealing the details regarding the incident that occurred in poll-bound Gujarat, Deputy Commissioner of Surat Police Pinakeen Parmar said, "We recovered Rs 75 lakh from a Mumbai-based car while the checking was underway in the wake of elections. These two persons could be arrested with the help of joint efforts of the sleuths of the Election Commission and Surat Police and the former will now decide how the investigation will take place."

"Preliminary inquiry found that the recovered money belongs to a political party and the police have found posters of Congress," he added.

Political scenario in Gujarat

Gujarat has always proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the BJP and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani, and Alpesh Thakor. Notably, Hardik Patel joined BJP in June this year.

The BJP emerged victorious winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly in the last elections whereas the grand old party bagged an impressive 77 seats.