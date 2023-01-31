I-T Officials Raids At Multiple Locations In Hyderabad; BRS MLC Among Others Under Scanner

The income tax officials on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Hyderabad and across the state of Telangana, as reported by a source.

According to the sources, the I-T officials conducted searches at Rajpushpa, Vertex and Muppa real estate companies and other locations in the state, as these companies failed to file their income tax returns.

Raids also at BRS MLC's office and residence

As per reports, the office and residence of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLC) Venkat Ram Reddy were also raided. Searches were also conducted in 50 other locations in the state.

The political tiff between the Central Government and the Telangana government is anticipated to become more intense amid these searches. Further, updates on the raids are awaited.