'I Take Responsibility Of Nandigram Victory': Suvendu Adhikari Resolves To Win It For BJP

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has taken it upon himself to ensure the party's victory in West Bengal's Nandigram from where TMC supremo and the State's incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be contesting in the upcoming State Assembly elections. Exuding confidence, Adhikari said that he has the support of 2 lakh people as against Mamata Banerjee's 62,000 and will ensure BJP's victory from Nandigram regardless of who contests on BJP's ticket from that constituency.

"I take the responsibility of ensuring the victory of whoever contests from Nandigram on a BJP ticket. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has announced that she will contest from there, relying on 62,000 votes. But I have 2.13 lakh people who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'," Adhikari said.

"At a rally, TMC State president Subrata Bakshi had said - 'Jai Shri Ram nahi chalega'. In the coming elections, the people of Nandigram will give a befitting reply to those who coin such slogans," Adhikari said slamming the ruling party.

Mamata vs Suvendu in Nandigram

Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will contest the elections from Nandigram in the upcoming state polls, setting up a direct faceoff with her ex-confidante Suvendu Adhikari.

"Trinamool will fight and win the election from Nandigram in the upcoming 2021 state assembly polls. TMC will win every seat. I will announce the candidates very soon. But, what if I contest the 2021 election from Nandigram? What do you all think about it? I will contest both from Bhawanipur and Nandigram," she said.

In response to Mamata Banerjee's challenge, Suvendu Adhikari retorted saying he will win against her by a margin of 50,000 votes or else he will quit politics.

"Nandigram will not forgive Mamata. Today she announced her candidature from Nandigram - such decisions can be taken in a 'Pvt Ltd party' - she and her Bhaipo takes all these decisions. BJP is an organised one, unlike TMC. If BJP gives me a ticket, I will defeat her with half a lakh votes, or else I will quit politics," he roared, unofficially announcing his own candidature from Nandigram.

READ | BJP To Not Project CM Candidate For WB Assembly Election; Decision After Poll Results

READ | West Bengal: Stones Hurled At BJP Workers In Midnapore, Party Alleges TMC's Hand

West Bengal Assembly elections

The Bengal battle has intensified with the TMC and BJP making claims of defeating each other with heavy margins amid political mudslinging and violence. There have been frequent attacks on the BJP workers which the party claims to have perpetrated by the TMC. The saffron party has decided to contest the elections without projecting a CM face. The party vows to first win the elections after which the central command would decide who would be the Chief Minister.

While the BJP has slammed the ruling party for the political violence and the issue of law and order in the State, the TMC has retaliated back saying the attacks are an orchestration of BJP for political gains.

At present, TMC holds 222 seats and claims to get 200+ in the upcoming assembly polls, despite BJP giving a fierce competition with dozens of TMC MLAs and workers joining BJP as the exodus continues. The BJP has also exuded confidence of winning over 200 seats as the saffron party has emerged to be the prime challenger to the ruling party. Raking up issues of political violence and corruption, the BJP is asking Bengal voters to bring an end to the 'dictatorship' of Mamata Banerjee and once again establish a 'Sonar Bangla'. The Legislative Assembly election for 294 seats in the State is likely to be held in May 2021.

READ | West Bengal: BJP's Dilip Ghosh Fires Fresh Salvo At Mamata, Says 'will Wipe TMC By 2021'

READ | Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata For Bengal Polls, Says 'BJP Wants To Win By Spreading Hatred'