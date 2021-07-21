'I Understand Your Chair Is Under Threat': Kamal Nath Hits Back At MP CM Over Pegasus

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took notice of the Pegasus Software Scandal. He pointed out the issue being raised by the international media and not the opposition party. He went on to criticise current MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's jibe, "gold from potatoes". He was hopeful that Chouhan would be telling the truth regarding the spy scandal but was rather disappointed by the statements made by the current CM.

Did Kamal Nath attempt to warn Chouhan of his seat?

Ex-CM of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath accused CM Chouhan of dishing out lies. Nath suggested that Chouhan was 'standing with lies'. He spoke on the crisis for his chair and claimed that the latter must be cautious as he was the next in line for a leadership change. Nath retorted saying that Chouhan was forced to support lies by the Central government on spying allegations. He said so because he asserted that the current CM's chair was under threat. He indicated in a tweet, "Today you are defending Modi but be careful because the next number is yours."

मै समझ सकता हूँ कि अभी उनकी कुर्सी पर भारी संकट है , इसलिये झूठ के साथ खड़े होना उनकी मजबूरी है ?



आश्चर्य है कि शिवराज जी आज मोदी जी का बचाव कर रहे है लेकिन शिवराज जी आप सावधान रहियेगा क्योंकि अगला नंबर आपका ही है ? — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 20, 2021

Chouhan retains a memory of spying during UPA's tenure

In the meantime, Chouhan made detailed allegations of spying against Congress and its top leaders. He reasoned by saying that 9,000 phones were tapped during the tenure of the UPA government. Leaders from Teen Murti Bhavan to Safdarjung Road to Janpath (residences of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi respectively) had always been mired in allegations of spying. He said, "Congress leaders have always resorted to such tactics to weaken their own party and that of others. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have this spying gene and are involved in damaging the G-23 leaders. In Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh managed to damage Kamal Nath in a similar manner," alleged Chouhan.

Responding to Chouhan's allegations, Kamal Nath tweeted to say that on one hand, Chouhan was saying that there was no evidence against the Indian government in the Pegasus spying and that Congress had brought the matter to light, and on the other hand, Chouhan was spreading lies. He even mentioned in the same tweet that Chauhan should know that the Pegasus expose was by the international media.

इज़रायली कंपनी के स्पाइवेयर पेगासस जासूसी मामले में शिवराज जी कह रहे है कि इसका कोई साक्ष्य नही है , कांग्रेस इसे सामने लाई है और ख़ुद बिना साक्ष्य के आज विभिन्न दिवंगत राजनैतिक नेताओ के नाम लेकर झूठ परोसते रहे ? — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 20, 2021

With reference to the 'Potato to gold' jibe, Kamal Nath pointed out how everyone in the country knew how the BJP IT cell edited videos to spread lies and it was shameful that Chouhan was peddling the same lies again. In a tweet he quoted, "I was hopeful that you will stand with the truth, strongly oppose the spying and support a Union minister from state (Prahlad Patel) who was spied upon, but you decided to stand by lies."

मुझे तो उम्मीद थी कि शिवराज जी आज सच का साथ देंगे ,इस जासूसी का खुलकर विरोध करेंगे और प्रदेश के ही एक केंद्रीय मंत्री की गयी जासूसी का विरोध कर , उनके पक्ष में खड़े होगे लेकिन वो तो उन्हें छोड़ झूठ के साथ खड़े हो गये ? — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 20, 2021

Why is the Pegasus Spyware Scandal worrying the opposition?

In a report, 16 media houses have claimed that 300 Indian mobile phones were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology, Pegasus. The leaked database suggested numbers of those allegedly spied upon, among them were 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads and officials of security organisations and businessmen. The target also included the eight activists with connection to the Bhima Koregaon case. The report claimed the leaked numbers belonged to 10 countries namely India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw categorically called the Pegasus Project report and the uproar over it as "sensationalism". Citing a clarification issued by the NSO group earlier, he said that the list of countries shown using Pegasus is incorrect. 'Many countries mentioned are not even our clients. Most of our clients are western countries.' It is evident that NSO has clearly rubbished the claims in the report.

