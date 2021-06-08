'I Was Wrong': Chidambaram 'stands Corrected' After Criticising PM Modi Over COVID Vaccine

Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday had attacked PM Modi over his statement that the Centre allowed states to procure vaccines. However, Chidambaram later backed down after a February letter by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee surfaced online. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram admitted that he was 'wrong and stands corrected'.

'I was wrong. I stand corrected': P Chidambaram

The former Union Minister informed that during his interaction with ANI, he sought to know which state governments demanded direct procurement of vaccine. In addition, he further stated that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter regarding the same was posted online by some social media activists. Chidambaram further admitted and accepted that he was wrong and stands corrected.

I told ANI ‘please tell us which state government demanded that it should be allowed to directly procure vaccines’



Social media activists have posted the copy of the letter of CM, West Bengal to PM making such a request.



I was wrong. I stand corrected. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 7, 2021

PM Modi on states' COVID-19 vaccine U-turn

During his Monday evening address, Prime Minister Modi pointed out the changing stance of several state governments in terms of COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to procurement and administration. He added that many states forced the Centre to follow a decentralised way for the vaccination. However, he later added that the states are now taking a U-turn on the same, thereby changing their stand. Referring to the period between January 16 and May 1, Modi asserted that the vaccination drive was going on and being monitored by the Centre. However, he said that states later started demanding decentralisation in the midst of vaccine drive. He further added that after the Centre later decided to change the vaccination process and allow states to carry it forward. Furthermore, he remarked that the states again backtracked and started accepting that the previous arrangement was better.

PM Modi announces Centralised Vaccination Policy

In a major vaccination announcement, PM Modi on Monday announced a 100 per cent centralised vaccination drive that will be implemented within two weeks. Additionally, he announced that the decentralized policy which began in May 1 will be scrapped. He added that the Centre will account for the procurement of 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers and provide these free to the States for inoculation. The remaining 25% would be available for private players, with a cap on the service charge.