'I Wasn't Invited': Kumaraswamy Clears Own Name From Invitation Row; Blames Bommai Govt

A massive clash erupted between BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), (JDS) workers in Channapatna, Ramanagara district over the stone-laying ceremony of development projects on Saturday. Both the parties' workers engaged in a brawl over an invitation to the local MLA and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy at a programme involving the inauguration of developmental works.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Kumaraswamy stated that his name was printed on the invitations without his knowledge and he was unaware of the event as he was not invited. He held the Basavaraj Bommai-led government responsible for the ruckus and stated that BJP will pay the price in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

‘I was not invited’: Kumaraswamy

"Today's program was printed by some government officials with the directions given by the district minister (MLA). They printed an invitation but I was not invited. Nobody came and met me personally and mentioned my name without my concurrence, only for the protocol. In my absence, they wanted to put a foundation stone for development works but without my knowledge how they can do that? There were certain government protocols and guidelines that were violated as they wanted to suppress my power as MLA. For that our party workers today have staged protests against that program", he said.

On being asked about stone pelting, Kumaraswamy said, "A huge crowd assembled and miscreants do all those things and they are trying to put blame on our party (JDS)."

Kumaraswamy blames Karnataka Govt for BJP-JDS Workers Faceoff

Former Karnataka CM added, "The state government is responsible as they were aware of this incident, I already wrote a letter to the chief minister Bommai and even to the chief secretary. Even after knowing minute-to-minute development why didn't the CM give proper directions to the concerned authorities?"

"The government will have to take strict action otherwise these kinds of incidents will continue to happen. As a former CM, I am facing this sort of humiliation then how will an ordinary MLA work under this government? The CM was made aware of this issue as I mentioned everything in my letter. Still, these people conducted the program in the presence and protection of the police officers. I don't want to blame any specific individual of the BJP but the entire state government needs to take stern action. For these sorts of the action, BJP will pay in the upcoming elections".

(Image: Republic/ANI)