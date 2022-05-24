'I Will Eat Beef If I Want To, Who Are You To Tell Me Not To?': Cong Leader Siddaramaiah

In a statement having religious undertones, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suggested that he will eat beef if he wanted to, citing that beef is consumed by both the Hindus and the Christians. Siddaramaiah, however, stated he has never eaten beef yet.

Congress' Siddaramaiah said during a public event in Karnataka's Tumakuru, "Beef eaters don't belong to just one community, even Hindus consume beef, Christians consume it as well...I have even said it in Karnataka Assembly. Who are you to tell me to not consume beef? I know I'm a Hindu but I will eat beef if I want to."

Moreover, the Congress party leader also accused the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) of creating a rift between people.

It's important to note that Karnataka, in 2021, had enacted the 2020 Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, which prohibits buying, selling, transportation, slaughter, and trade of all types of cattle, including cows, bulls, buffaloes and oxen. The violation of the act invites a prison sentence of up to seven years along with a fine of Rs 50,000 to 5 Lakhs.

Siddaramaiah criticises Karnataka's Cow slaughter bill

The senior Congress leader slammed the BJP in 2020, after the Cow Slaughter Bill was passed. He said it was very cowardly of the ruling party to pass the bill without any discussion in the assembly. The former CM said that the state government is afraid of a discussion as they fear their position will be exposed. According to Siddaramaiah, the objective of the ruling party is to gain political mileage on the issue and create communal tension.

Passing Anti-Cow slaughter bill in Legislative Assembly without allowing discussion, reflects the coward nature of @BJP4Karnataka.



They are afraid of being exposed if a debate is held on the floor of the house.



1/6#CowSlaughterBill — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 29, 2020

Hitting out at BJP in Karnataka, the Congress leader said, "There is a ban on cow slaughter but there is no restriction to consume or sell beef. What drama are BJP leaders in Karnataka trying to play?" adding that he also questioned then CM BS Yediyurappa whether the state will stop importing beef or not. He was also of the view the decision to ban cow slaughter will adversely affect the leather industry and also harm the farmers.

Karnataka CM Bommai assures on issues concerning the sale of Halal meat

The Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai earlier in March 2022, assured on taking the required action on the issues raised by certain organisations on the sale of Halal meat.

"It (halal issue) has just now started. We have to study in entirety, because it has nothing to do with any rules. It is a practice which was going on. Now, serious objections have been raised regarding it. We will look into that," Bommai said in response to a question on the government's stand on the halal issue.

IMAGE: PTI / FACEBOOK / Siddaramaiah