'I Will Fight These People,' Roars Arnab As Shocking 'Target Republic' Conspiracy Unravels

In the biggest political expose of the decade, Republic Media Network has unearthed a shocking 'target Republic' plot that has been hatched, with outrageous details being disclosed by a top Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) insider at the Congress headquarters in Mumbai. Issuing his first response on the sting which sees the stung Congress leader name the top-most leaders of the MVA government as being the plot's architects, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has declared that he will fight against these people and also requested to the people of India not to remain silent.

'Just because Arnab is questioning the govt...': Stung leader

"The biggest outcome is that one thing becomes clear that there is a massive political conspiracy against the Republic Media Network. We conducted a sting inside Congress' Maharashtra headquarters and spoke to a person who knows everything about the plot. The person spoke on the record and I feel after this the Maharashtra government should be dismissed. The person stung revealed that all this is happening under the guidance of Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar and he said that if you question out CM, we will shut down your channel," Arnab said.

"For the first time in the history of our country, it has been formally confirmed that a political party wants to shut down a news channel and they are misusing IAS, IPS officers for their political benefits. We exposed Param Bir Singh and also showed the email by BARC that does not name Republic Media Network. They have accepted that they are missing the government machinery. Why? Just because Arnab is questioning the government. I want to ask the Lutyens media and the sold-out media to remain silent on this," he further said.

Making an appeal to the people of India, Arnab said, "I want to declare that I will fight against these people but I want to request the people of India not to remain silent. Teach this government a lesson. Today, the people are in shock by the response we are getting on this sting. Now, Congress is investigating how we got in their office."

In the explosive sting operation, Congress spokesperson Raghvendra Shukla lays bare the conspiracy, indicating that a team has been constituted at the behest of the top-most powers in the Maharashtra government with the sole agenda of targeting Republic. 'Nobody can stop the shutting down of Republic,' the stung MVA insider says on-camera, putting forth that the ongoing attack against the channel is just the start.

'The team has already started its job'

"Strategy is that he (Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami) would have to be locked up. This is sure. Nobody on the planet can save him from being banned.," Shukla says on-camera.

There is a team that has been assigned by Uddhav Ji. They have been told that 'you will just be involved in this and nothing else'. He (Arnab) should understand what he speaks," the Congress spokesman said. He goes on to state that "the team has already started its job." and more issues just like the 'TRP scam' will come out in two days.

Declaring "Now what the scheme is, there is a department...whichever it be...there are so many branches of intelligence”, the stung congressman indicates it could be used to “find that person's weakness.". The leader stated that whichever reports comes from Uddhav Thackeray's team related to Republic, the "Mumbai CP is being instructed to probe that first."

"Yes, see the mastermind behind all this is Shri Sharad Pawar ji. today the administration is being run by him. If he says that no cases should be registered, then nothing will happen because you can consider him a senior figure, who has a major contribution in the alliance," the man said.

Concerted attempt to target Republic

The past few months have witnessed a relentless string of incidents wherein Republic has been the focus of a clear, sustained and malicious campaign. Court cases, physical attacks, diktats to cable operators to not telecast Republic Media Network's channels have been launched amid Republic's unwavering attempts to investigate the Palghar lynching case, the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and other cases. Republic Media Network has vowed to fight these strong-arm tactics, as recently as Sunday, completely exposing the lies of Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh who had attempted to implicate Republic in a fake TRP scam.

