'I Will Speak About All Atrocities Committed On Me By Police Commissioner': Navneet Rana

Ahead of appearing before Parliamentary Privilege Committee, the independent Member of Parliament Navneet Rana on Monday said that she wants justice from the Privilege Committee for the atrocities done against her.

Speaking to reporters ahead of appearing before the privilege committee of parliament, Navneet Rana said, "The privilege rights that I have got, I am going to use that today. I am going to ensure that the atrocities that have happened to me, do not happen with another public representative. For that, I will go in front of the Privilege Committee and will use the rights that I have with me as a member of parliament." Attacking Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, Rana said, "I will speak about all the atrocities that were committed on me by police commissioner Pandey. He killed the constitution and used all the wrong means to commit atrocities against me. I will submit all names; those who did atrocities against me, and those who ordered them. I only want justice."

#LIVE | All those who did injustice to me, I will name them all. I demand justice. I am using my constitutional rights: Navneet Rana ahead of appearing before Privilege Committee



Lok Sabha committee to record Navneet Rana's allegations

The Parliamentary Privileges Committee is set to record Independent MP Navneet Rana's submissions on the 'mistreatment' meted out to her during her jail term on May 22. An in-person hearing was set up to hear the Amravati MP's allegations of facing 'illegal arrest', and 'atrocities' during her jail term at the hands of the Maharashtra Government and the Mumbai Police. The committee set a hearing for May 22, 12 PM to formally record the Lok Sabha MP's written and oral submissions.

On May 9, Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. After the meeting, the Amravati MP had revealed that the Lok Sabha speaker expressed his 'regret' over what had transpired with her, and had appointed a date for a hearing before the Parliamentary Privileges Committee.

Navneet Rana had said, "I have appealed to him (Birla) to give us justice and in case those accused are found guilty, they will be charged as per the law. He has expressed regret over what happened to me and has assured me that no members, especially women members should be treated in this manner. The names of Mumbai CP and others have been raised in my complaint. I will speak the truth before the Privilege and as a member of Lok Sabha, the entire country has faith in us."

Rana had earlier written a letter to the Lok Sabha alleging that she was denied access to drinking water, denied using the washroom, and mistreated on account of her belonging to the Scheduled Caste. In the letter, she alleged that she suffered a lot of 'atrocities' in jail, and a 'casteist slur' had also been also hurled at her. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as well as the Lok Sabha Secretariat, had sought a report from the Maharashtra government on her allegations.

Notably, Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana walked out of jail on May 5, after being slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence, 'Matoshree'.