IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria Calls On PM Modi, Briefs On Air Force's Efforts To Battle COVID-19

With the armed forces pitching in to aid the frontline workers to battle the lethal second COVID wave, Air Chief Marshal, RKS Bhadauria called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to brief him on the efforts undertaken by the Indian Air Force. Apprising the Prime Minister, RKS Bhaduria said that the IAF has ordered 24x7 readiness of the entire heavy-lift fleet and substantial numbers of the medium-lift fleets to operate in a hub and spoke model to rapidly meet all Covid related tasking across the country and overseas. The IAF chief added that aircrew for all fleets have been augmented to ensure round-the-clock operations.

Highlighting the situation, the Prime Minister stressed the need to increase the speed, scale & safety of operations in transporting oxygen tankers & other essential material. The Prime Minister also expressed his concern over the safety of IAF personnel engaging in COVID-related operations and asserted the need to ensure the welfare of the personnel.

"Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria informed the that IAF is deploying big as well as medium-sized aircraft to cover all terrains. He briefed the PM about a dedicated COVID Air Support Cell set up by the IAF to ensure faster coordination with different ministries and agencies to Covid related operations... He also informed the PM that hospitals under IAF have increased covid facilities and also allowing civilians wherever possible," a press release from the PIB read.

IAF airlifts oxygen containers

Amid the shortage of medical oxygen reported from parts of the country, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday airlifted nine cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and Singapore and has brought them to the Panagarh airbase in West Bengal. In addition, the IAF's C-17 aircraft on Tuesday also airlifted two cryogenic oxygen containers from Indore to Jamnagar, two from Jodhpur and Udaipur to Jamnagar, and two from Hindon to Ranchi, an official release from the IAF read.

Moreover, the Air Force also ferried two empty tankers from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Jamnagar in Gujarat for oxygen filling amid a rise in demand for the gas due to a sharp spike in coronavirus cases. The C-17 transport plane took off from Hindon airbase to reach Indore and later flew with 23 and 25 metric ton empty oxygen tankers to Jamnagar, Aryma Sanyal, director of Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport said.

