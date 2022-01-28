Last Updated:

IAS Cadre Rules: Andhra CM Asks PM To Review Curtailing States' Veto On Central Posting

Andhra Pradesh CM wrote to PM Modi with a balanced and measured response concerning the Centre's proposed changes in IAS (Cadre) deputation rules.

Written By
Vidyashree S
Andhra Pradesh

Image: PTI


As several states continue to oppose the Centre's proposed changes in IAS (Cadre) deputation rules, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a balanced and measured response for the same. Some of the states including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Kerala have opposed the Union government's proposal to amend Rule 6 (deputation of cadre officers) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules 1954.

In his letter, welcoming the concept of officers to go on central deputation, the Chief Minister mentioned that the officers who should be sent to the central deputation should be decided by the State Govt. He mentioned that the State Govt. should decide as they are in a better position to assess who all can be spared for Govt. of India deputation, keeping their professional as well as personal requirements in mind.

Stating that he would like to bring in a few issues to the Centre’s attention, he mentioned that the State government issues the No Objection Certificates (NOC) to officers requesting for central deputation after assessing his/her skill set, experience and the requirement of the officer to handle certain important projects. In this case, the state government carefully plans the deputation of officers from state to Centre. But with the proposed amendment, such important flexibility to plan deputation of officers will be taken away from the state government. 

READ | Tamil Nadu CM Stalin opposes proposed amendments to IAS Cadre rules; joins Mamata & chorus

He added that in case of immediate relieve of an officer upon Centre's order and untimely change in leadership will affect the personal life of the officer considering their families, children and so might fail to deliver his/her best abilities.

Centre and states lock horns over amendments to IAS Cadre Rules

The proposed changes to the IAS (Cadre) Rules relating to the posting of the bureaucrats has invited backlash from states especially those run by non-BJP parties. This is because the proposed amendment is being seen as the Modi government’s move to exercise greater control in deciding the central deputation of IAS officers. As of January 1, 2021, out of around 5,200 IAS officers in the country, 458 IAS officers were on central deputation.

READ | Kerala CM opposes amendments to IAS Cadre Rules; 'Will weaken cooperative federalism'

According to the central deputation of IAS officials that is covered under Rule 6(1) of the IAS (Cadre) Rules-1954 which came into effect in May 1969, “A cadre officer may, with the concurrence of the State Governments concerned and the Central Government, be deputed for service under the Central Government or another State Government or under a company, association or body of individuals, whether incorporated or not, which is wholly or substantially owned or controlled by the Central Government or by another State Government.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written two letters to PM Modi within a gap of eight days opposing the move while the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala wrote to PM urging him to drop the proposal as it would strike at the very root of federalism and will weaken it.

(Image: PTI)

READ | IAS Cadre Rules amendment will benefit both Centre and officers: I&B Ministry Secretary
READ | Telangana CM opposes amendment of IAS Cadre rules; 'interfering with state governments...'
READ | 9 non-BJP ruled states oppose Centre’s proposal on IAS officers’ deputation
Tags: Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi, IAS Cadre Rules
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND