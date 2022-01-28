IAS Cadre Rules: Andhra CM Asks PM To Review Curtailing States' Veto On Central Posting

As several states continue to oppose the Centre's proposed changes in IAS (Cadre) deputation rules, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a balanced and measured response for the same. Some of the states including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Kerala have opposed the Union government's proposal to amend Rule 6 (deputation of cadre officers) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules 1954.

In his letter, welcoming the concept of officers to go on central deputation, the Chief Minister mentioned that the officers who should be sent to the central deputation should be decided by the State Govt. He mentioned that the State Govt. should decide as they are in a better position to assess who all can be spared for Govt. of India deputation, keeping their professional as well as personal requirements in mind.

Stating that he would like to bring in a few issues to the Centre’s attention, he mentioned that the State government issues the No Objection Certificates (NOC) to officers requesting for central deputation after assessing his/her skill set, experience and the requirement of the officer to handle certain important projects. In this case, the state government carefully plans the deputation of officers from state to Centre. But with the proposed amendment, such important flexibility to plan deputation of officers will be taken away from the state government.

He added that in case of immediate relieve of an officer upon Centre's order and untimely change in leadership will affect the personal life of the officer considering their families, children and so might fail to deliver his/her best abilities.

Andhra Pradesh CM in a letter to PM Modi says intent behind proposed amendments to IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 is well received; asks Centre to reconsider the proposal & retain the existing process of requiring State govts to issue NOCs to officers going on deputation to Central Govt pic.twitter.com/5FF8hrzyFt — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Centre and states lock horns over amendments to IAS Cadre Rules

The proposed changes to the IAS (Cadre) Rules relating to the posting of the bureaucrats has invited backlash from states especially those run by non-BJP parties. This is because the proposed amendment is being seen as the Modi government’s move to exercise greater control in deciding the central deputation of IAS officers. As of January 1, 2021, out of around 5,200 IAS officers in the country, 458 IAS officers were on central deputation.

According to the central deputation of IAS officials that is covered under Rule 6(1) of the IAS (Cadre) Rules-1954 which came into effect in May 1969, “A cadre officer may, with the concurrence of the State Governments concerned and the Central Government, be deputed for service under the Central Government or another State Government or under a company, association or body of individuals, whether incorporated or not, which is wholly or substantially owned or controlled by the Central Government or by another State Government.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written two letters to PM Modi within a gap of eight days opposing the move while the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala wrote to PM urging him to drop the proposal as it would strike at the very root of federalism and will weaken it.

(Image: PTI)