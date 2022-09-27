Icon MGR's Statue Vandalised In Chennai; O Panneerselvam Demands Tamil Nadu Govt Action

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran’s statue was attacked by unknown miscreants in Chennai on Monday night.

According to sources, there is small damage to the nose of the MGR's statue. An investigation has been initiated to nab those responsible.

After getting information regarding the vandalism of the MGR’s statue, former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK faction leader O Panneerselvam went to the spot directly to inspect the entire scenario. While the investigation is currently ongoing, the people who are responsible for this vandalism have not yet been identified.

Condemning the act, AIADMK's O Panneerselvam said, "The defacement of AIADMK founder Iridayatheivam revolution leader MGR's idol is highly condemnable."

Taking to Twitter, O Panneerselvam said, "I request the government of Tamil Nadu to identify those responsible for this act and take legal action against them, repair the damaged statue and take necessary steps to prevent any further damage to the statues of the leaders in the future."

MG Ramachandran is popularly known as MGR. He was an Indian politician, actor, philanthropist, and filmmaker who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 till his death in 1987. He was the founder of AIADMK and mentor of J. Jayalalithaa.

Images: Twitter@O Panneerselvam