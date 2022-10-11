'Identity Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj': CM Shinde Vows To Win Bypoll With 'Dhal Talwar'

On being allocated with the 'Two Swords & Shield symbol', Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said it is an identity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and people are familiar with it.

In an important move ahead of the by-poll elections in Mumbai's Andheri East, by the Election Commission, the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena was allotted 'Two Swords & Shield symbol' on Tuesday, October 11, a day after the faction was given the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena'.

'Two Swords & Shield symbol'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, responding to the symbol, said, people can relate to the symbol and that it signifies an association with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "This 'Two Swords & Shield symbol' is an identity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and people know about it. Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks are happy today. We will contest the election on this symbol and we will win."

On the opposing front, Uddhav Thackeray's faction was given the name of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the symbol of a 'flaming torch' by the Election Commission on October 10. Both the factions of the Shiv Sena will use their respective names and symbols for the upcoming by-elections in the Andheri East constituency, scheduled for November 3. The by-polls are to be held after the passing away of the incumbent MLA Ramesh Latke on May 11.

The tussle over 'Bow and Arrow' symbol

The fight over the party symbol began after both the Shiv Sena factions decided to field their candidate for the by-elections for the Andheri East constituency. Rutuja Latke, widow of Ramesh Latke will contest on behalf of Uddhav Thackeray's faction, while the Eknath Shinde faction decided to field Murji Patel, a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, for the bypoll.

After a legal battle, while the Shinde front claimed the 'bow and arrow symbol' citing the affidavits filed from his side, the Uddhav Thackeray faction said, the claim over the symbol by the Shinde faction is an attempt to 'short-circuiting' the process and added an attempt is being made, under the garb of the by-elections to put pressure and expedite the verdict on the symbol issue.

The EC through a notification dated October 8 said that neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol 'Bow & Arrow', reserved for 'Shiv Sena', in the bye-elections.