"Ideologically Against What He Said," Telangana Governor On Udhayanidhi's Statement

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday disapproved of the comments of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and others against Sanatan Dharma even as she said she takes pride for being a citizen of 'Bharat'.

Asked about the comments of Udhayanidhi Stalin and other leaders of Tamil Nadu on Sanatan Dharma, she said it was projected (by some in Tamil Nadu) as if 'Sanatan' means caste system.

"Because I am from Tamil Nadu and I am also ideologically against what he said," she added.

"There are a significant number of people who believe in that ideology, following it and it's a disciplined way of life. They think that Sanatan means only caste system. They project only in that way. So many good things are there," she said.

"Politically, they are benefitted by such talk. The past 50 years, they are doing that. I think it is not correct to insult one section of the people," Soundararajan said.

Then, why should one section of people be insulted, she asked.

"So, why the discrimination? Your intention is discriminating. But, you are telling Sanatan Dharma is discriminating," she said.

Asked for her opinion on the ongoing 'India-Bharat' debate, she quoted a Tamil phrase which says that it is a matter of pride and confidence that we belong to Bharat.

"So, this phrase is very near and dear to us," she said.

She spoke to reporters at an event organised at the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of her completing four years in office as the Governor of Telangana.

Soundararajan said she, as a woman, is for women's reservation and that everyone should come to a consensus on it.

She said she supports the idea of 'one nation, one election' as it will curtail expenditure and also saves the "energy" spent on elections.

She also quoted reported statistics that the budget for education of all the states would be fulfilled with the money saved by 'one nation - one election'.

Replying to a query that the "gap" between the Raj Bhavan and the BRS government appears to have come to an end in recent times or whether it would repeat, she said she is mainly focused on her work.

"I will be doing my duty. I may, sometimes, have the support from the government, I may not get the support from the government. But, each and everything, I won't be measuring the gap..," she said.

The "gap" refers to the strain in the relations between the Raj Bhavan and the state government, especially in the past.

The Governor had earlier complained about protocol not being followed during her visits, while Ministers and other BRS leaders had reservations about her style of functioning.

However, there appeared to be a thaw in the ties as she had recently visited the new state secretariat building where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao welcomed her.

On some bills pending with her in the past, Soundararajan clarified there is no truth in saying that she did not clear the bills due to any difference of opinion with the government.

She is driven by people's interest, the Governor said, adding any flaw can be rectified if she expresses her concerns on the matter.

Asked about her comments in the past when she had expressed doubts that her phone was being tapped, she said she doesn't want to get into such controversies again and again.

She feels that her presence should be helpful to the people of Telangana, Soundararajan said.

"At that time, I had some doubts. So, I expressed," she said.

As Telangana is a new state, she said, extra effort should be made for its development as the state was born with a lot of aspirations.

She suggested that the relations between the state and Centre should be cordial.

"Simple question. Our Prime Minister is coming to state. Chief Minister is not coming and welcoming him. Why these things and all. Why cannot be all little friendly...," she said.

The Governor, who highlighted some of her major initiatives and work during the last four years in her address to the gathering earlier, said her enthusiasm would not be dampened by any challenges and hurdles along the way.

She said she cannot be restrained by "court cases, protocol violations or bad criticism." She reaffirmed her commitment to work untiringly for a bright future for all people of the state.

The Governor released a coffee table book 'Passion for people's progress - planned pursuits', showcasing the initiatives of her fourth year as Governor of Telangana.