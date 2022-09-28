'If Ashok Gehlot Can't Control MLAs, How Will He Lead Party?' Asks Congress Leader TS Deo

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo took potshots at Ashok Gehlot, asking if the CM is unable to control his MLAs, how he will possibly lead the party?

"How will the person who is unable to handle his MLAs, handle the Congress? If MLAs from his state do not listen to him, then how will the party leaders obey him as Congress president?" Deo remarked over the Rajasthan stalemate.

The remarks come amid a revolt in Rajasthan Congress over the possibility of Sachin Pilot replacing Gehlot as the chief minister. On Sunday, 82 MLAs of the Gehlot camp submitted their resignation to the Assembly Speaker in a bid to block Pilot from becoming the CM.

They demanded that the next CM be among Gehlot's loyalists after he vacates the post to contest in the Congress election. The rebellion of MLAs has put Gehlot's contest in the party poll in uncertainty.

On Tuesday night, the Congress high command issued a show-cause notice to three Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore for their 'grave indiscipline'.

Ashok Gehlot to visit Delhi

After the developments in Jaipur, Gehlot reached out to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and explained his position, while his arch-rival Sachin Pilot rushed to Delhi ahead of any decision on Rajasthan CM.

Gehlot is learned to have told Gandhi that he was not behind the rebellion of MLAs and their resignation was without his knowledge. The chief minister also told Gandhi that he would abide by any decision taken by her and the party.

Ashok Gehlot was considered the favourite for the post of Congress president and had the blessings of Sonia Gandhi. However, the latest developments have marred his prospects for the top party position, though he is yet not out of the race.

The Rajasthan CM will meet the Congress high command in New Delhi on Wednesday amid suspense over whether he will file a nomination for the post of party president. The new Congress President will be declared on October 19 after the nomination deadline of September 30.