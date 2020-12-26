'If BJP Confident About Victory, Why Do They Need Our MLAs,' Jibes Congress' Sushmita Dev

With poll-bound Assam witnessing a similar exodus as West Bengal with rebel leaders from across parties joining the BJP, the Congress has taken a pot shot at the party asking why it needed Congress MLAs if it was confident about its victory in Assam. Senior Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Saturday hit out at the saffron party for inducting Congress' sitting MLAs, jibing that it, in turn, needed help from Congress to win the elections.

"You are so confident about your victory in Assam, then why do you need Congress MLAs to join your party BJP. I can't say who is joining and who is not joining but they are saying they are going get 100 seats in Assam. Your entire campaign is against Congress but when it comes to elections you need the people who are in Congress to help you in winning the elections, which means that Congress is in a very good position otherwise why would you take the sitting MLAs of Congress," she said to news ageny ANI.

Sushmita Dev's remarks come in response to the shocking defection of senior leader Ajanta Neog, once a loyal confidante of former CM Tarun Gogoi. Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Assam, expelled Congress MLA Ajanta Neog met Shah, a confirmation of what the rumour mills had already set abuzz. Apart from Ajanta Neog, Rajdeep Goala, Congress MLA, and a sitting member of the Assam Parliament is also expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Speculations are rife that he is likely to defect to the BJP as well.

Hitting out at Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Sushmita Dev urged him to 'concentrate on problems of the Northeast' instead of inducting MLAs from across party lines. "He (Amit Shah) should concentrate on a number of problems which are now prevalent in Northeast since North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) between BJP and the non-congress party came into existence. Assam is having disputes over the border with Mizoram he should concentrate on that," she said.

The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is likely in March-April next year.

(With Agency Inputs)