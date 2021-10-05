'If China Borders Are Sealed....': Shiv Sena Slams UP Govt Detaining Oppn Over Lakhimpur

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government for sealing the district borders and blocking opposition leaders from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri. The saffron party in its mouthpiece, Saamana, also condemned the detention of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda. Additionally, it has also hit out at the UP government for putting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav under house arrest.

"Yogi-government sealed the borders of Lakhimpur Kheri, arrested Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her way to the site of the incident. MP Hooda was also ill-treated during his visit. Akhilesh Yadav was also put under house arrest," the Saamana editorial said.

Attacking the Centre over Chinese intrusion, Shiv Sena in its Saamana editorial has said that if India's border at Ladakh had been sealed similarly, then there would have been no infiltration by the Chinese soldiers. "If the India-China border at Ladakh be sealed the way the border of Lakhimpur Kheri has been sealed, there would have been no infiltration by Chinese soldiers," it said.

Shiv Sena questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Further, Shiv Sena also hit out at the Centre and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. "Our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very sensitive and emotional person. There are many occasions, the Prime Minister is seen getting emotional over the issues of the poor. It is shocking that PM Modi has not expressed their condolences to the farmers who have been killed in the incident," the editorial said.

Lakhimpur-Kheri incident

On Sunday, the farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. The farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Following this, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

The SKM has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra be removed from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. Moreover, SKM has sought an SC judge-monitored probe into the incident as UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that his government will investigate it. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur to decide the future course of action for the farmers' protest. Even so, Union MoS Ajay Misra has denied the claims and said that his son was not present at the site during the clashes.