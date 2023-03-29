If Court Passes Judgment Against Me, Will BJP Wear Black? Assam CM Slams Cong Over Protest

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing the Assam Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, blasted the Congress party for protesting the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP following his conviction in a defamation case by the Surat Court. While hitting out at the opposition leaders for wearing a black dress to protest inside and outside the parliament, he said, “If a court passes any judgment against me, will the BJP MLAs wear a black dress and protest?”

The Assam CM and BJP’s prominent face in the northeast, said, “If I am convicted, then instead of defaming the judiciary like Congress is doing, we will go to either the High Court or the Supreme Court seeking stay on the judgment, which is a constitutional process.” He went on to ask why the Congress party is not approaching the high court to demand a stay in the conviction order against Rahul Gandhi.

He went on to recall the 2013 ordinance proposed in the parliament by the UPA government that gave convicted MLAs and MPs a three-month reprieve to retain their seats. However, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the ordinance, without knowing that it will backfire him after 10 years. He said, “It was Rahul Gandhi in 2013 who overruled his government and said upon conviction of two years or more disqualification should be immediate and no interim relief should be given.”

The BJP leader also highlighted that the opposition leaders are blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification. He said, “The law for disqualification of an MP if convicted in a case for 2 years or more was not brought by Narendra Modi or the Lok Sabha speaker.”

Rahul's 10-years old decision back backfires

Assam CM questioned the Assam Assembly Speaker whether he will allow the house to discuss a judgment passed by a court. He said, “The Congress is protesting Rahul’s disqualification, the basis of this action was laid out by the Supreme Court 10 years back. This trend is not good for Indian democracy. Through the protest, is Congress trying to criticize Chief Judicial Magistrate H.H. Varma, Justices AK Patnaik and SJ Mukhopadhaya?”

In 2013, when the UPA government’s ordinance that sought to provide 3 months to the convicted lawmakers faced criticism from their leader Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court ruled that any MP, MLA or MLC, convicted of a crime and given a minimum of two years imprisonment, will lose their seat immediately. The judgement was given on July 10, 2013, by a bench of Justices AK Patnaik and SJ Mukhopadhaya. They declared unconstitutional Section 8(4) of the Representation of the People Act, which had allowed elected representatives three months to appeal their conviction.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, while levelling up the attack on the Congress party, also said, “There is a judicial process laid down in the country. Procession in a black dress from the residence of the Leader of Opposition to the parliament to oppose the verdict of a court is unfortunate.”

Rahul's conviction & disqualification

Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a criminal defamation case by a lower court in Gujarat’s Surat on March 23. The complaint of defamation was lodged against him by Gujarat BJP leader Purnesh Modi, for a "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname” remark. The complainant also informed the court that the statement by Rahul Gandhi has defamed the entire Modi community.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi has been charged in Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The section says, “Whoever defames another shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.” After getting convicted based on this section, Rahul was disqualified from the Lok Sabha under the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. He has subsequently been also given notice to vacate his government bungalow in Lutyens Delhi he's been occupying since 2004.