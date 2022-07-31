'If ED Has Proof, Raut Will Be Arrested' Says Shinde Camp Spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar

Eknath Shinde camp chief spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar said that Enforcement Directorate (ED) took action against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on the basis of facts. He also stated that no party would be wanting Raut except Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Speaking to Republic, Kesarkar said, "Sanjay Raut is himself involved in this. The Patra Chawl scam is a case of redevelopment. Usually, in redevelopment, a permanent flat is given in their (people) name. But nothing was given. Pravin Raut is already in the custody of ED and Sanjay Raut is related to him. Whatever proof the ED has, the action will be taken on that basis on that. I don't think that any action will be taken unless there is evidence. Raut is trying to link it politically."

He refuted claims that ED action came after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went to Delhi. "He had gone to Delhi, particularly regarding expansion of cabinet. After coming back, he announced that cabinet action will take place soon."

"If there is evidence, he will be definitely arrested," the Sawantwadi MLA said.

On claims that 50 MLAs joined the Shinde camp to avoid ED action, Kesarkar said, "All 50 MLAs who left are for principals and their own differences with NCP and Congress. It has nothing to do with Sanjay Raut. Don't know why he is making it a political issue."

"He is trying to be a hero but no party would accept him except NCP. He sent elected people out of Shiv Sena. He was to great extent responsible for the rift between Shiv Sena and BJP," he added.

He said that the redevelopment scheme was the brainchild of Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray. "In a way, you are dishonouring him."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating a money laundering case on Sunday conducted a search at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Bhandup for nine hours and questioned him before shifting him to the agency's office in south Mumbai in the evening, sources said.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that he is being framed on "false evidence" but would not bow down and quit the party.