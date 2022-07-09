If Elected President, Would Urge Govt To Permanently Resolve Kashmir Issue: Yashwant Sinha

Joint opposition candidate for the presidential election Yashwant Sinha said on Saturday that if elected President, one of his top priorities would be to urge the government to take all necessary steps to resolve the Kashmir issue permanently. Addressing the media in Srinagar, the former Union Minister said he would appeal to the Centre to restore peace, justice, democracy, and normalcy, and end the "hostile" development toward J&K.

"If elected...one of my priorities would be to urge the govt to take all necessary steps to resolve the Kashmir issue permanently and restore peace, justice, democracy, normalcy, and end the hostile development towards J&K," he said.

Sinha is the Union Territory to meet top J&K leaders and mobilise support for his Presidential bid. In Srinagar, Yashwant Sinha met JKNC President Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and former J&K Congres chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir, among others.

Praising the Kashmiri leaders as the 'biggest patriots', Sinha said, "All our people who are present here, including Farooq Sahab, and Mehbooba Ji, there is no bigger patriot in the country than them. If they are not patriotic, then none of us have the right to claim patriotism towards our country."

Presidential elections 2022

Voting to elect the successor of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind will be held on July 18 and the results will be declared on July 21. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded tribal leader Droupadi Murmu for the top constitutional post.

while the Opposition has nominated 84-year-old Yashwant Sinha. The two leaders filed their nominations on June 24 and June 27 respectively in the presence of top dignitaries.

With several regional parties including the BJD, BSP, YSRCP, and SAD extending their support to Murmu, the numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA nominee who is expected to win the July 18 polls comfortably.

The President will be elected by the electoral college consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431.