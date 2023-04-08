If EVMs Were Hacked, Oppn Wouldn't Be In Power In States: Ajit Pawar On Oppn's EVM Cry

Maharashtra Assembly's Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Saturday made a statement cutting across party lines on the issue of EVMs and said that there are a lot of checks and balances in the EVM and he personally has full faith in it.

Pawar's statement comes at a time when his party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had recently held a meeting with the other opposition party leaders in Delhi over EVM and had said that any machine with a chip can be hacked.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar pointed out that if EVMs were faulty, the opposition parties would not be in power in states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and others.

Pawar took on opposition leaders over their EVM cry and said, "If somehow it is proven that EVMs were manipulated and can be tampered, then there will be big chaos in the country. I don't think anyone would dare to do such things. Sometimes some people lose elections but they think that they can't lose it and then they start putting allegations on EVMs, but in reality, it is the actual mandate of the people."

He said, "It is not possible to manipulate EVMs in our country. It is a big system altogether, lots of checks and balances are involved."

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had called for a meeting of the opposition leaders at his Delhi residence last month to discuss the use of EVMs in the elections.

During the meeting, which took place on March 23, all the opposition leaders had decided to meet the Election Commission of India and raise the use of EVMs and sought clearance on the confusion related to it. The opposition leaders had said that any machine with a chip can be hacked. "So, in the interest of democracy and in the interest of free and fair elections, it is the demand of the time to make firm decisions on the use of EVMs."