'If Hindi Is Not Language Of India, Will It Be Of Pak Or US?': MP Cong Leader KK Mishra

As the Hindi national language row intensifies, chief spokesperson for MP Congress Committee, KK Mishra on Thursday backed Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's assertion and said that Hindi is India's national language.

Stating that Hindi is the national language, KK Mishra questioned, "If Hindi is not the national language of India, then will it be of Pakistan, or will it be of America?"

While Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad has also extended his support to Hindi and said, "Whoever wants to live in India must love Hindi. If someone does not love Hindi, then he will be considered a foreigner or it will be considered that he has relationships with foreign powers."

Ajay Devgn vs Kichcha Sudeep Hindi national language row

Ajay Devgn's "Hindi was, is, and will always be our mother tongue and national language" tweet grabbed severe criticism, with former Karnataka Chief Ministers and other leaders slamming the Bollywood actor over his comments.

Devgn had made the comment while responding to Kannada actor Sudeep's remark, “Hindi is no more our national language”.

Reacting to the comment, Ajay Devgn tagged the Kannada actor on Twitter and wrote, "@KicchaSudeep my brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man".

The Kannada actor then responded to Devgn's counter, claiming the comment wasn't to "hurt, provoke or to start any debate", and that he made the remark in a different context. Making amends in the following tweet, Sudeep said that he "loves and respects" every language of the country and said he hopes to see Ajay Devgn soon.

The actors' tweets, however, took a political turn with former Karnataka Chief Ministers, Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy, directly attacking the Bollywood actor, calling him a BJP mouthpiece.

Image: Mishra/Facebook/ANI/Sudeep/Insta