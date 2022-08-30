Last Updated:

If Honest, Go To Court To Prove Innocence: JP Nadda To Arvind Kejriwal On 'liquor Scam'

Hitting out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said that rather than talking "aimlessly", he should answer the questions on the alleged liquor scam.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
JP Nadda, Arvind Kejriwal

Image: Arvind Kejriwal/JP Nadda- Facebook


Agartala, Aug 29 (PTI) Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said that rather than talking "aimlessly", he should answer the questions on the alleged liquor scam.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Nadda claimed that Kejriwal was trying to divert the people's attention from the alleged scam.

"Whenever he is asked about the liquor scam and excise policy, he evades the questions. Sometimes Kejriwal claims that the Central government is trying to send his leaders to jail and sometimes he says AAP leaders are being harassed and sometimes he says something else," Nadda said.

READ | BJP attacks AAP for not following expert committee proposals; ‘You have no escape path’

"A massive scam has taken place in your government and the state has suffered a huge revenue loss. The press has already highlighted the liquor scam in detail. Why are you talking aimlessly? Stop talking aimlessly and make it clear why the treasure was stolen?" he added.

READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs on August 25 amid probe on liquor scam

Nadda said nobody is above Constitution of the country.

"Why are you not following the constitutional spirit?" he asked, targetting Kejriwal.

"You first answer the queries of the investigative agencies. All the accused after detention claims he or she is innocent, honest and clean. If you have not committed any wrongdoing and are honest, go to the court and prove your minister's innocence," Nadda said. PTI PS SOM SOM

READ | Delhi govt to table resolution in Assembly today as slugfest over liquor scam continues
READ | Amid liquor scam, Delhi LG directs probe into lapses in govt school classroom construction
READ | BJP stages mega protest against AAP over Delhi liquor scam; demand Sisodia's resignation

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT