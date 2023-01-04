'If I Will Open My Mouth...': Prashant Kishor's Dig At Nitish-Tejashwi Over Party Funding

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav over party's funding. On being questioned over his 3,500 km long padyatra-- Jan Suraj Abhiyan's funding during a media interaction, Kishor asked the same about the Mahagathbandhan regime and accused them of looting poor people's money in Bihar. Taking a dig at RJD-JDU, the politician stated that he had worked closely with them and can expose them if he will open his mouth.

Prashant Kishor attacks Nitish Kumar & Tejashwi Yadav

Prashant Kishor told media, "We have received money in Bihar because of our organisation has supported several political parties and helped them form government. A total of six parties across the country has come in power with our support and I am getting help from them. We are doing this so that in Bihar people don't have to take money from wrong people and I will even help the poors who are honest in contesting elections".

After providing details on his expenditures, Kishor said, "I have given you answer but I would also like to request you that next time when you meet RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and other Mahagathbandhan leaders, ask them how they get money to celebrate birthdays on chartered planes, ask Nitish Kumar from where he gets funding for his party. From where they are getting so much money from? We receive support through our multiple arrangements in other states but these people are running their businesses by looting the poor people of Bihar".

"As a journalist you question me that's right but you must also question them, Why they are never asked? Well, I have worked with them closely and If I come to open my mouth, nobody's dhoti-pajama will be left. So it will be better you questioned both the party's supermo," said Prashant Kishor.

On October 2022, Kishor embarked on a 3,500-km foot march from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram of West Champaran in Bihar on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The padyatra will last 12-15 months and cover all 38 districts of the state. He informed that his Jan Suraj yatra aims at three goals which are-- identifying right people at the grassroots-level, bringing them on a democratic platform and creating a vision document for the State by incorporating views from experts in different fields