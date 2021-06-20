'If It Is Authentic...': Shiv Sena MP Reacts To Pratap Sarnaik's Letter To CM Uddhav

Seems like all is not well in the coalition government of Maharashtra as Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and urged him to join hands with BJP again. The following development comes after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said that the Congress will contest all local body and assembly elections separately going forward. Now, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has reacted to MLA Pratap Sarnaik's letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on 'harassment of MVA leaders'.

Sanjay Raut says MLA Pratap Sarnaik raised 'very important issue'

Reacting to the letter written by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, Sanjay Raut was quoted by ANI saying that the letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister has 'raised a very important issue that MLAs of Maha Vikas Aghadi are being harassed'. Earlier, Raut had slammed Congress saying that if need be the Sena can contest polls alone.

An MLA has written to the chief minister. What should I say about this? However, he has, if the letter is authentic, raised a very important issue that MLAs of Maha Vikas Aghadi are being harassed: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on party MLA Pratap Sarnaik letter to the CM pic.twitter.com/11issvsJ6m — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021

Raut had said, "Shiv Sena fights all elections on its own. Yesterday, CM made it clear that Sena is ready to fight all battles on its own. Politics for the sake of politics is not right at this time. Those speaking of fighting the polls on their own, if they do this then what will Sena do? Will we sit like that only? Even we are ready to go alone in the polls. Be it an issue related to the prestige of Maharashtra or the existence of Shiv Sena, if we have to fight (for it) we will fight."

Pratap Sarnaik's letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who is under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner for alleged money laundering, has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealing to him to reconcile with the BJP "before it is too late". In the letter dated June 10, Sarnaik said even though the alliance with the BJP has broken, personal and harmonious relations between leaders of the 'yuti' (Shiv Sena-BJP) remain.

"It is better to reconcile before it is too late," the MLA said in the letter.

Notably, the Sena forged an alliance with the NCP and Congress and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra in 2019 after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party fell out with the BJP.

In November last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided premises linked to Sarnaik in Maharashtra in connection with a money laundering case being probed against a security service provider company and others.

The municipal corporation polls are due soon in several Maharashtra cities, including Mumbai, Sarnaik in his letter to the CM said, "I believe fighting a war like Arjun, instead of sacrificing oneself like Abhimanyu or Karna. This is the reason that I have been fighting my legal battle for the last seven months alone without getting any help from our leaders or our government ."

Sarnaik, who is an MLA from neighbouring Thane district, also alleged that the Congress and NCP were creating divisions in the Shiv Sena ranks. "It is better to join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi again as Shiv Sainiks feel that would save the Sena leaders like me, Anil Parab and Ravindra Waikar from problems," he said.

(Image Credits: PTI/SARNAIKPRATAP/Facebook)