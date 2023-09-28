If It’s Injustice, Won’t Tolerate: Mallikarjun Kharge After Leader Sukhpal Khaira’s Arrest

Following the arrest of the Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira on Wednesday (September 28) by the Punjab Police in the 2015 drugs case, the party president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the party won’t tolerate injustice. However, added that he doesn't have more details of the matter as he was in Bengaluru and came to poll-bound Chhattisgarh to attend a pre-planned event.

"I am seeking details on it...If somebody does injustice, they don't stay for long. If they do injustice with us then we won't tolerate it," Kharge told reporters here. Khaira was arrested by the Police in connection with an old case registered in 2015 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Khaira accused of supporting international smugglers

The primary accusations against Khaira include supporting an international gang of smugglers, having sheltered him and receiving financial benefits from drug traffickers, and enjoying the proceeds of crime. On February 16, 2023, a Supreme Court bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath quashed the summoning order against Khaira in the drugs case.

Earlier in 2015, a cross-border drug smuggling network in Fazilka, Punjab was unearthed, leading to the seizure of heroin, gold biscuits, weapons, cartridges, and Pakistani SIM cards. Out of this, one more case of a fake passport racket being run in Delhi also originated. As the trial continued, nine smugglers, including Gurdev Singh, Manjit Singh, Harbans Singh, and Subhash Chander, were sentenced in October 2017 in connection with the seizures in Fazilka. As per the chargesheet, Khaira was closely associated with Gurdev Singh, the leader of the Fazilka drug smuggling racket, and is accused of having sheltered him.

The arrest of Sukhpal Khaira is expected to further dent the relations of AAP and the Congress, which have come together to form the INDIA alliance at the centre. The state unit of the Congress has opposed any tie-up or seat-sharing arrangement with the AAP in Punjab.

