'If Jairam Ramesh Had Got His Way In India-China War...': Jethmalani's Unsparing Attack

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on Thursday stepped up his attack on Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and visualised a scenario if the former Union Minister had got his way in any India-China war.

He said that if Ramesh had his say in the Indo-Sino war then Beijing would have Huawei-enabled surveillance over India's defence, dam projects and HEP in border areas.

If #JairamRamesh had got his way, in any India- China war,China would have Huawei enabled surveillance over our defence sector and control over India’s dam projects and HEP in our border areas.That a key adviser in the Congress advocates this scenario is a grave security concern — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) January 26, 2023

Jethmalani on January 24 had questioned Jairam Ramesh for lobbying for 'Huawei' which has been blocked by several countries citing security threats. In reply, Ramesh said that BJP is working overtime to malign his image.

On Wednesday, Jethmalani allegedly held Ramesh responsible for holding India back in terms of Hydel Projects. "As EM #JairamRamesh sabotaged India’s vital Hydel projects. He halted Narmada dam construction in Gujarat & MP. Significantly, in a note to the then PM he put a question mark on all NE hydel projects. All this while China was making giant strides in HEP (sic)," the senior advocate tweeted.

On January 22, he had also equated Chinese President Xi Jinping's border visit and Bilawal Bhutto's remark against PM Modi to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's prediction of a two-front war.