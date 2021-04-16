'If KCR Can, Why Can't I?', Asks YS Sharmila Over Her Detention; To Continue Protest

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Sharmila who was earlier in the day detained for breaching the allotted time window for her protest, highlighting the election campaign of K Chandrashekar Rao for Nagarjuna Sagar, asserted, "If he can, why can't we?"

Sharmila who has been protesting against the KCR government on employment issues, elaborating on the same, said, "The government had refused to issue notifications to fill in the government jobs since 7 years and since 7 years there are no filling of these jobs."

Pointing out that this is leading to worrisome incidents, she added, "There's an age limit, and the nearer the candidates get to that, they develop a kind of hopelessness, which sometimes even leads to suicide. In the recent past, we have seen hundreds of cases of suicides."

Highlighting that she would continue her protest, she said, "We will carry on with the hunger strike and will conduct it in every district until the notifications are issued in relation to employment in Telangana."

Sharmila to launch her own party

Sharmila, who earlier in the week announced that she would be coming up with her own party on July 8- the birth anniversary of her late father YS Rajashekhara Reddy, said, "I have lived in Telangana, I have studied here and now my family is here, I am a local here. If I think the government is not doing a good enough job then I have the right to fight for it, and have decided to do it by launching my own party."

Reiterating that Rajasekhara will be brought back, she explained, " When I say Rajasekhara will be brought back, I mean his welfare policies and his development program. He brought wholesome development for the people of Andhra, and that is going to be our agenda."

(Credits-PTI)