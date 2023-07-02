If NCP Could Ally With Uddhav, Why Not BJP?: Ajit Pawar After Dumping Sharad Pawar's Party

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday, July 2, pointed out that the political difference can be sorted mutually and two different parties with different ideologies can come together for betterment of the country. Pawar, while addressing a press conference after taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra stated that he along with other party leaders have supported the Shiv Sena-BJP led government in the state to serve the people of Maharashtra in a much better way. Talking about the alliance of NCP with Uddhav Thackeray, he said that despite different ideology, that if the NCP can ally with Uddhav Thackeray, then why not Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the press briefing, the newly-appointed deputy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar also clearly said that after this step, heavy criticism will come our way, but he is not bothered about that, as he is committed to work for the development of Maharashtra and betterment of people of the state. He said, “Several people will now criticise. But, we don't value all that, as we will keep working for the progress of Maharashtra and that is why we have taken this decision.”

Ajit Pawar claims to have support of majority of NCP MLAs

“Most of our MLAs are satisfied with this decision. We have supported this government and we will contest all elections in future under the banner of the NCP only," Ajit Pawar declared, adding that he has a majority of NCP MLAs with him.

The deputy chief minister also talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised his vision and leadership. He questioned, “You all have witnessed the past nine years. Under his (PM Modi's) leadership, we have witnessed the country achieving several heights. Now, India is being recognised globally. Show me one opposition leader who thinks about the nation first and not their personal interest?"

Earlier on Sunday, Ajit Pawar along with his supporters announced support to the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, following which, he was sworn in as the deputy CM. Apart from him, eight MLAs of the NCP have been inducted in the Maharashtra cabinet. Announcing the decision earlier, Pawar had said that the decision had been taken considering all aspects and ''we thought that we should support development''.