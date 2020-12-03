'If Not Now, Then Never': Rajinikanth Vows To Stake It All For Tamil Nadu's People In 2021

After ending the suspense over his political plunge on Thursday, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth noted that the time had arrived for political change in Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth revealed that he would make the formal announcement of his political party on December 31 following which the party will be launched in January 2021. Speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence after his announcement on Twitter, Rajinikanth vowed to not go back on his words regarding his political plunge and said that his victory or defeat would be that of the people.

"I had told on 31 December 2017 itself. At that time it was the local municipality elections. I wanted to contest then. I had said I will start a party before the state assembly elections and that I will contest in all 234 seats", Rajinikanth said, speaking to reporters.

Elaborating on the delay in his announcement, Rajinikanth said that he was medically advised by his doctors against campaigning in public during the Coronavirus pandemic. The Kollywood superstar further that he had decided to take the political plunge for the people and hence he would be the happiest if his life was lost while working for them. Rajinikanth vowed to not go back on his promise and noted that the need for a political change was certain in Tamil Nadu.

"This corona is a big problem. When I was bedridden, I got my life back because of your prayers. Now I don't mind even if I die. Political change is very certain. Everything needs to be changed. If not now, then never. You, the people, will have to decide. I'm coming. My victory is the people's win and my defeat is that of the public. I appeal to all of you to stand by me to bring these changes", Rajinikanth said appealing to the people to support him.

The Kollywood superstar informed that about 40% of shooting was left for his next film titled 'Annatha' and that he had been assured by producer Kalanithi Maran that his entry to politics would not affect the schedule of the film. Rajinikanth said that extensive state-wide campaign was required to be undertaken by his party & named R Anjanamurthy and Tamilaruvimanian to coordinate his outfit's activities on the ground. Further, Rajinikanth said that he was indebted to his fans who prayed for his good health and advised him to prioritise health over politics.

Rajinikanth to launch party in January

"In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu", Rajinikanth's statement on Twitter read.

Rajinikanth's entry into politics

In 2017, Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, at a time when Tamil Nadu faced a vacuum after the demise of AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa and ailing of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. However, he did not contest the Lok Sabha polls last year. While Kamal Hassan launched his party Makkal Nidhi Maiyyam, Rajinikanth has not announced a party, instead reiterated that he will work for people of Tamil Nadu. He had, last year, launched his own website 'rajinimandram.org' and a party logo. In a video message to his fans, the superstar had appealed to them to register to the website and help him develop Tamil Nadu. There were also reports then that suggested that Rajnikanth was in talks with Hassan.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu

Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. DMK lost power to archrival AIADMK in 2011 and lost the assembly polls in 2016 as well. Roping in poll-strategist Prashant Kishor for the upcoming elections, Stalin-led DMK hopes to return to power in the state. Meanwhile, the relation between the state units of ruling AIADMK and BJP have been strained over issues of 'Vel Yatra' though Amit Shah's recent visit put speculations of any discord to rest with the parties affirming the continuance of their alliance.

