'If Not, This Could Be Last Term': BJP Predicts Cong's Himachal Regime With OPS In Focus

After Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party made predictions for the Congress on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, BJP's Amit Malviya claimed that Congress had won Assembly Elections in Himachal on the promise of implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

"It will be interesting to see how they fulfill this promise because they haven’t implemented it in Rajasthan or Chattisgarh, where the party is still in power. If not, this could be their last term for a long time…" Malviya wrote on the microblogging site, Twitter.

In line with its tradition of changing governments after every term since 1985, Himachal witnessed Congress wresting power from BJP. The Congress managed to win a clear majority by bagging 40 out of 68 seats. On the other hand, BJP was reduced to a mere 25 seats.

'We will implement the OPS in first cabinet meeting...'

In the presence of senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi, Sukhu took oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. In his first address post the oath-taking ceremony, the Himachal CM said, "We have given 10 guarantees and we will implement them. We will give transparent and honest government. We will implement OPS (Old Pension Scheme) in the first cabinet meeting."

Under the OPS, pension to government employees was fixed at 50 percent of the last drawn basic pay. The NPS from 2004 changed this, where the government reduced its contribution to the pension the retired employee would get. With approximately 2.25 lakh government employees in the state — around 1.5 lakh employees are under the New Pension Scheme (NPS).