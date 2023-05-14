'If Oppn Parties Don't Unite Now...': Congress Neta's Ultimatum Ahead Of 2024 LS Election

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday, May 14 said that the opposition must unite and if they do not unite, the citizens of the country will not forgive them.

The statement by the Congress veteran came after the results of the Karnataka elections where the party has outshone with a comfortable majority.

While speaking with ANI, he said, "We are saying from the beginning that if the Opposition is united, then BJP can’t remain in power. After the Karnataka polls, a wave has started across the country and people are saying that the days of PM Modi and BJP are ending.”

Chowdhury added, "If the Opposition will not unite now, then the people of the country will not forgive us.”

The Congress MP also stated that the voters' mindset and their votes are not always fixed for a single party like a fixed deposit and it changes with time.

Praising Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that it was appreciated by the people of India and the whole nation is currently celebrating the big win of Congress in Karnataka and that the party is a symbol of truth.

Congress registers thumping victory in Karnataka polls

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress won 135 seats defeating BJP which claimed victory on 66 seats. The Congress maintained a lead from the morning on May 13 when the counting began.

The citizens of Karnataka voted on May 10 for the 224-member state assembly and saw a voter turnout of 72.68 percent.

CLP meeting scheduled for Karnataka CM selection

A Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting has also been scheduled on Sunday evening at Shangrila Hotel, which will decide who will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. The two major contenders for the Karnataka Chief Minister's post are Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Congress veteran Siddaramaiah.