Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network over his controversial remarks, 'Ram wasn't God'. Continuing to speak on the same lines, Manjhi commented that Lord Ram was not God but just an imaginary character created by Tulsidas-Valmiki.

Speaking to Republic, Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "Ram is not a god, he is an imaginary character. I believe it so because Lokmanya Tilak, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Tulisadas have stated that Ramayana is a ‘mahakavya’ created with Ram as a character".

Further stating Ram temple in Ayodhya holds no importance, former Bihar CM said, "If Ram doesn't exist then no point in valuing Ayodhya as the birthplace of the god".

Jitan Ram Manjhi stirs controversy

Earlier on Friday, Jiten Ram Majhi stirred up a new controversy with his statement where he said Ram wasn’t a God but a created character. In a video, the Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) chief was heard saying, “Ram wasn’t a God. Tulsidas-Valmiki created this character to say what they had to. They created ‘kavya’ and ‘mahakavya’ with this character. It states a lot of good things & we revere that. I revere Tulsidas-Valmiki but not Ram.”

The remarks were made during the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Mata Sabri Mahotsav celebrations at the Sikandra block area of ​​Jamui district.

Even last year, Majhi had made such remarks during a meeting of the Bhuiyan-Mushahar community held in Patna. He refused to consider Lord Ram as God and further made derogatory remarks against Brahmin priests. He had said that Brahmins visited houses of Mahadalits, but didn’t consume food there and instead asked for money.

Speaking at the event, the HAM(S) chief said, "Ram was an imaginary and fictional character. He was not real. I have never worshiped him and always advise my fellow members not to worship him as God.”

