If Ravana Couldn't Destroy Sanatan, What Will These Parasites Do?: CM Yogi Raps I.N.D.I.A

Coming down heavily on the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A on the ‘Sanatan Dharma’ row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, September 7, said “When Ravana (the demon king in the epic Ramayana) could not destroy Sanatan Dharma with all his arrogance, how can political parasites do this?”

“Sanatan, which survived the arrogance of Ravana as well as Mughal emperors Babar and Aurangzeb, will not be harmed by those who are openly calling for its abolition,” he said.

The BJP leader further said that some people are not able to digest the fact that the country today is moving in the right direction, or respect our heritage, with new energy and enthusiasm. “They do not like the rising global prestige and status of India,” said CM Yogi while addressing a public event organised to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami in Lucknow.

People resorted to point fingers at Sanatan religion: Yogi

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further claimed that the Opposition by their hate remarks was trying to “weaken and stop the progress of the country and have resorted to pointing fingers at our Sanatan Religion.”

During the Janmashtami address, the exasperated CM further said that the Opposition was trying hard to “point fingers” at the Sanatan culture.

“An attempt is being made to insult our heritage. But they forgot that Sanatana, which Ravana could not destroy despite all his arrogance and which remained spotless even in the face of the atrocities of Babar and Aurangzeb, can never be destroyed. How can these political parasites destroy Sanatan?,” he said.

Referring to Udhyanidhi’s remarks, CM Yogi said “He should be ashamed.”

CM Yogi’s response comes following the Sanatan Dharma row that erupted after Udhyanidhi Stalin’s remark. Following Stalin, another DMK MP A Raja made derogatory comments against Sanatan Dharma.

The DMK Lok Sabha MP said that Udhayanidhi had only compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue, rather Sanatan Dharma should be compared to HIV and social stigmas.