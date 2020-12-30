'If Someone Provokes Us, We Won't Spare Them': Rajnath Singh Warns China On Expansionism

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a warning to China and said that India has the capability to deal with any country having expansionist agenda. He said New Delhi is very focused on dealing with external threats to its security and "anyone who causes trouble will not be spared".

'If anyone causes trouble, we will not spare them'

In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smith Prakash, when asked about the expansionist goals of China, Rajnath Singh said, "If a country is expansionist and tries to occupy our land, occupy a piece of our land, then India has the capability and power to not let its land go into anyone's hand, whether it is any country of the world."

#WATCH India has a sharp focus. ‘Jo hume chedega hum usse chhorenge nahi’. We want to maintain peaceful relations with all nations: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to ANI, on being asked if this year's incident at the border was a result of possible collusion between China-Pak pic.twitter.com/AxcPSKxEfs — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Asked if there is a possibility of Galwan-like incident as China is not willing to pull back from the standoff in eastern Ladakh, he said the Army will not allow "the country's pride to be dented". "What happened, I cannot say it freely as talks between the two countries are continuing. But the country's pride has not been dented, that I can say with confidence. I feel if a soldier on the border listens to it, he will be able to say with pride that what our Defence Minister is saying is true," he said.

Answering a query, about perception in some quarters about India being a soft state, he said India will not tolerate anything that hurts its self-respect. "Soft does not mean that anyone can attack our pride and we sit and watch silently. India will not compromise on its pride."

Asked about possible collusion between China and Pakistan about the challenges on the border in this year, the minister said he does not want to pre-empt anything about this. "Our focus is absolutely on the one eye of the bird. If anyone causes trouble, we will not spare them. But our effort is to have good relations with all," he said.

READ | Kumaraswamy calls Gowda's death 'political murder'; Congress says 'no politics on deaths'

READ | Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of 'riot politics'; says 'Buying MLAs, won't own entire TMC'

'No meaningful outcome has come'

China has been doing a lot of infrastructure development in its border areas. India is also developing infrastructure at a fast pace for people at the border and for soldiers there. We are not developing infrastructure to attack any country but for our people: Defence Minister pic.twitter.com/dc1NSBs7ML — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Meanwhile, he also said that no "meaningful solution" has come out of diplomatic and military level talks with China to resolve the standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and there is "status quo".

"It is true that in order to reduce the standoff between India and China, talks were taking place on a military and diplomatic level. But no success has been achieved so far. There will be a next round of talks on a military level which can take place anytime. But no meaningful outcome has come and there is status quo," he said.

"If there is status quo, it is natural how deployment can be reduced. There will be no reduction in our deployment and I feel their deployment will also not come down. I don't think that status-quo is a positive development at all. Talks are on and they result in a positive outcome, that is our expectation," he added.

READ | Farmers' groups give consent for 7th round of talks with Centre; 1 union backs out

READ | 'No one should dare to write off the Indian cricket team ever': Kaif thunders post MCG win