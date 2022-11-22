'If Tihar Superintendent Suspended, Why Not Satyendar Jain?': Kiran Bedi On Massage Fiasco

As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain's masseur in Delhi's Tihar jail turned out to be a rape accused, former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi questioned if the masseur has a degree in physiotherapy. She also noted that the superintendent was suspended by the government but no action was taken against Jain.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Bedi, who is also the first woman IPS in India, said, "I think it's a very rare situation where you have a prison minister, the boss of the prison inside the prison still continuing to be the boss. He can dictate anything and can ask for anything and juniors are bound by his directions. The government has suspended the superintendent for whatever irregularities but what about the Honourable minister? Should we not have a system of suspending elected representatives like this?"

She said that the "gentleman" giving massage to the AAP neta is not a physio. "I believe the prison authority thus claiming that he is an accused in a rape case. Does he have a degree, was he a physiotherapist before raping?" she asked.

"If the Superintendent of prisons is suspended, why not this man? (Satyendar Jain, as a minister)...He is a prisoner," Bedi reiterated.

When asked about the facilities being provided to Jain including television, bottled water, and visitors, among others, the former L-G said, "Certain facilities are given by the order of the court. Did he apply in court for these facilities? I'm getting (to know) that he is getting food from home. Is it ordered by the court? Medical care is the right of a prisoner but not personal service like this."

Identity of AAP minister Jain's masseur revealed

Purported clips of jail getting massages inside his prison cell have gone viral on social media. In the clips, he can be seen getting back, foot and head massages and talking to visitors.

However, Republic TV's sources exposed that the masseur (Rinku) is in judicial custody under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act allegedly on charges of raping a minor. He is not a Physiotherapist. Significantly, as a fallout of the Satyendar Jain massage episode, the Superintendent of police was transferred along with 55 others.