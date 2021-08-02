'If West Bengal Can, Why Can't Tripura?': TMC Pledges To 'free' State From BJP

In the run for the 2023 assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress on Monday put forth a question for the people of Tripura: "If West Bengal can, why cannot Tripura?" Addressing the media, the party's national General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, asserted that the Mamata Banerjee government has made sure that the benefits promised in the manifesto reach every door of West Bengal, and the 'Maa, Maati, Manush' government has similar plans for Tripura.

Pointing out that Tripura is led by 'goons', and the Chief Minister of the State, Biplab Kumar Dev, is nothing but a 'scapegoat', the Member of Parliament from Diamond Habour said, "I came in 2016, but the situation was not worst, as it is now." Adding that the Left's rule of 25 years and the BJP's rule of 3 years thereafter have led to such a poor condition of the state, he mentioned that development in the past 28 years is nil. "They (Left and BJP) played with Tripura's future," he added.

Banerjee promised that party leaders will fight for the rights of the people of Tripura so long as they have even a drop of blood left in their bodies. "I have come here today, and promise to come here again after 15 days," he said, adding that the party won't give up till they lead to the ouster of the BJP government in the state.

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's convoy attacked

Earlier in the day, the TMC MP of Diamond Harbour shared a video of an attack on his convoy in Tripura. He alleged that this attack was posed by BJP party workers and accused the governing party of "taking the state to new heights".

An eyewitness to Banerjee claimed that his car was stopped over 10 times. The TMC supporters present at the spot were shouting slogans of ‘Khela Hobe’. Soon after his car moved a little forward, an unidentified group of people attacked the car with sticks prompting the security to come to his rescue and leading to a half-an-hour delay in his schedule. After reaching Mathabari he said, “They said ‘Athithi Devo Bhawa’ some days back, but now they are attacking. The people of Tripura will judge."

Democracy in Tripura under @BJP4India rule!



Well done @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights. pic.twitter.com/3LoOE28CpW — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 2, 2021

Last week, a 23-member I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) team was detained at the Agartala airport by Tripura police, citing COVID violations. "The outsiders - around 23 people - were roaming around in various places. Since COVID restrictions are in place, we are inquiring to verify the reasons behind their arrival and stay in the city," the state police had said back then, and made the member undergo RT-PCR tests, in which all of them tested negative. Thereafter, a court in the state granted an unconditional bail to them on Friday.

The Trinamool Congress, as per its leaders, is ready to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) beyond Bengal. Speaking to the media, Party Leader Derek O' Brian, who was recently in Agartala, alleged that 'threatening and bullying' is the only kind of antics Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah know. "They know that Mamata's Trinamool Congress is ready to take them on, beyond Bengal. This is the only kind of antics they (Modi-Shah) know, threatening and bullying. But we will take them on, head to head," he added.