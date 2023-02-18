'If You...' :Tejashwi Yadav Takes A Dig At The Centre After Tax Searches At BBC Office

Tejaswi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, while addressing the people during the 11th general convention of the communist party of India (Marxist), slammed the BJP and insinuated the BBC’s IT survey was a vindictive move.

He alleged that the saffron party is misusing the investigative agencies and trying to turn India into a nation of Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin. Speaking at a gathering commemorating Jannayak Karpoori Thakur's death anniversary in Patna, Tejashwi asserted that the Central Government intends to convey the message that anyone "speaking against" the government will face consequences.

"You all know what happened with the BBC. Everyone knows what happened in Gujarat. They want to make the country of Mahatma Gandhi a country of Nathuram Godse. They talk about Hindu Rashtra. But our diversity is our beauty," he said.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, directed his ire at the Center, claiming that the survey conducted at BCC offices was "crystal cut" evidence of the Narendra Modi administration's intolerance for criticism.

Today the atmosphere & situation of the country is such that if you speak against BJP you will be raided, character assassinated or sent to jail & if you stay with BJP you will be called 'Harishchandra': Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at the 11th General Convention of CPI-M pic.twitter.com/lXH3X3M4wZ — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

BBC controversy

The I-T officials surveyed the UK-based broadcaster's offices over a charge of deliberate non-compliance with Indian laws, including transfer pricing rules and the diversion of profits illegally.

Earlier, holding the Central government responsible for the nearly 60 hours long I-T survey, JD(U) leader Sunil Singh said this operation was a part of vindictive politics.

"I-T raids on BBC reflect that the central government misuses central agencies like Income Tax, CBI, and ED out of political vendetta," he said.

He added, "BBC is a press, and the press is a fourth pillar of democracy. This operation is an attack on democracy and the Central government is responsible for this."

The I-T survey on BBC offices in Mumbai's Kalina Santacruz and the national capital's KG Marg concluded on Thursday night.