'If You Have Courage...': AAP Leader Dares BJP To Field Candidate In MCD Mayoral Poll

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to field its candidate for the mayoral election slated for January 6, 2023.

While highlighting the BJP’s announcement that it will not contest the election to the post of Mayor if it loses the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, AAP MP Raghav Chadha dared the saffron party to fight from the front. This comes as there are reports, as AAP claimed BJP will support an independent candidate to be backed by all of its councillors in the upcoming mayoral election.

"The BJP had announced that it would not contest the upcoming MCD Mayoral election. But there is news coming that the Saffron party is now fielding an independent candidate, who will be supported by all BJP corporators," Chadha said.

BJP ने घोषणा की थी कि वो Mayor का चुनाव नहीं लड़ेगी



लेकिन अब निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार खड़ा कर रही है, जिसे सभी BJP पार्षद समर्थन देंगे।



BJP को सुझाव; पीठ के पीछे से वार कायर करते हैं। अगर हिम्मत है तो सामने आकर Mayor का चुनाव लड़ो।



जनता तय करेगी कि किसका Mayor होगा



-@raghav_chadha pic.twitter.com/8wWlKfdWx0 — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) December 24, 2022

‘If you have the courage…’

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Chadha challenged BJP, which stood second in the MCD polls after winning in 104 wards and said, “BJP had announced that it will not contest the Mayor's election. But now they are fielding an independent candidate, who will be supported by all the BJP corporators. Suggestions to BJP; Cowards attack from behind. If you have the courage, then come forward and contest the election of Mayor. The public will decide whose mayor will be.”

Shelly Oberoi, the AAP's candidate for the post of MCD mayor is an Assistant Professor of the University of Delhi (DU), who contested the MCD polls for the first ever time. Oberoi became AAP's choice for the post of mayor after she successfully registered a victory from ward 86 (East Patel Nagar, New Delhi), former Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta’s home turf.

The polls for the 250-ward MCD election in the national capital were held on December 4. The polls recorded a voter turnout of about 50 per cent with a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray. AAP won 134 of the total 250 wards in the civic body polls, unseating BJP’s 15-year rule in the MCD. BJP won 104 wards and Congress was reduced to nine.

Delhi Mayor polls on Jan 6

The poll for the post of the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is scheduled for January 6, 2023. The last date to file nominations for the post is December 27. The first meeting for the Civic administration which underwent a major reorganisation before the MCD election is also scheduled to meet on January 6. This followed the Delhi LG VK Saxena's decision to approve the proposal for the appointment of officers in the MCD.

IMAGE: PTI, Facebook, Raghav Chadha