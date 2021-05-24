If You Want Your Pic On Vaccine Certificate, Put It On COVID Death Certificate Too: Manjhi

The former Chief Minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi has stirred yet another controversy. After receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, he has now questioned the relevance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture on the COVID vaccine certificate.

He said, "The certificate should have a picture of President Kovind since he is the head of all the constitutional institutions in the country. Manjhi also went ahead and said that if the Prime Minister is so fond of putting a photo on a COVID vaccine certificate then he should also put a picture on the death certificates of the COVID-19 patients."

Recently, Manjhi had also demanded that the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government should give Rs 5,000 as an unemployment allowance to all unemployed youths of the state.

Earlier during the day, Manjhi had said that President Ram Nath Kovind's photo would be more appropriate on the certificate as he is the highest constitutional functionary in India. In the alternative, the ex-Bihar CM advocated it can have the photos of the President, the Prime Minister as well as the Chief Minister of the respective states.

को-वैक्सीन का दूसरा डोज़ के उपरांत मुझे प्रमाण-पत्र दिया गया जिसमें प्रधानमंत्री की तस्वीर लगी है।

देश में संवैधानिक संस्थाओं के सर्वेसर्वा राष्ट्रपति हैं इस नाते उसमें राष्ट्रपति की तस्वीर होनी चाहिए,वैसे तस्वीर ही लगानी है तो राष्ट्रपति के अलावा P.M स्थानीय C.M की भी तस्वीर हो। — Jitan Ram Manjhi (@jitanrmanjhi) May 23, 2021

Firing another salvo at PM, Manjhi stated, "If you want your pic on vaccine certificate, put it on COVID death certificate too". At present, Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) chief's son Santosh Suman is a Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet.

Jitan Ram Manjhi's remarks come at a time when a row has broken out over the placement of photos of heads of government on COVID-19 vaccine certificates. After many Congress leaders made a widespread furore over the use of PM Modi’s image on COVID-19 vaccine certificates, the Jharkhand government started issuing certificates with CM Hemant Soren’s photograph instead. In a similar move on Friday, the Chhattisgarh government started rolling out its own vaccination certificate for the 18-44 age group with the CM Bhupesh Baghel's photo. Justifying the move, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo stressed that states are bearing the financial burden of procuring their own vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

From May 1 onwards, the Centre relaxed the age bar for COVID-19 inoculation and allowed the vaccine manufacturers to supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. While some states managed to commence the vaccination for the 18-44 age category, the governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka have suspended this drive owing to a paucity of doses. Special emphasis has been laid on those aged above 45 who are waiting for the second dose of the vaccine.

A total of 15,01,82,739 persons have been inoculated in India whereas 4,16,97,326 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. The Union government has asserted that over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December. This includes COVISHIELD (75 crore doses), COVAXIN (55 crore doses), Bio E Sub Vaccine (30 crore doses), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore doses), SII-Novavax (20 crore doses), BB Nasal Vaccine (10 crore doses), Genova mRNA vaccine (6 crore doses) and Sputnik V (15.6 crore doses).

(Image: ANI, PTI)