'Ignored For Seven Decades': Jitendra Singh Attacks Opposition, Hails PM Modi For Chenab Valley Devpt

The Chenab Valley, ignored by the previous dispensations, has been put on fast-track development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday.

He visited Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, which is a part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, and chaired a meeting to assess the pace of development works on mega projects being executed by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), NHPC and General Reserve Engineering Force.

Interacting with reporters after addressing a BJP workers' meeting, Singh said a revolutionary change has taken place in the entire Chenab Valley which comprises Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts after Modi took over as the prime minister of the country.

"Unfortunately, the region, despite being bestowed with natural resources, was ignored by the successive regimes for nearly seven decades. Many of the political leaders reached Delhi, became union ministers and also served Jammu and Kashmir but the region continued to remain under-developed," he said.

However, the BJP coming to power in Delhi under the leadership of Modi changed the whole scenario and the Chenab Valley is witnessing a fast-paced development, the minister said.

"Bhaderwah, known as 'Chota Kashmir', never got its due attention for tapping its tourism potential. The region is now known across the country for purple revolution, Aroma mission and Lavender cultivation," he said.

At the review meeting, district officials informed Singh that the hydroelectric project in Keru shall be ready for commissioning by 2024, while that in Kwar and Pakal Dal shall be ready by 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Under NHIDCL, Sudhmahadev Dranga Tunnel, Goha-Khalleni road, Khaleni-Khanbal road, Khaleni Tunnel, and Sangpura-Vailo tunnel projects were discussed and the minister was informed that all the projects shall be completed within the prescribed time.

Singh, addressing the local demand for employment in the mega projects, directed Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar Devansh Yadav to ensure that all get their due share in employment in all government projects under NHPC and NHIDCL.

He reiterated that it is the endeavour of the Modi government to trickle down the benefits of all the centrally sponsored schemes to the deserved lot and to the last person in the queue.