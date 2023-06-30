Last Updated:

IIM-A Training To MCD School Principals Will Help Improve Academic, Administrative Aspects: Atishi

Press Trust Of India
Delhi Education Minister Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi interacting with the MCD school principals at IIM-Ahmedabad (Image: Twitter/@AtishiAAP)


The training provided to MCD school principals at IIM Ahmedabad will equip them to tackle the challenges they face daily and improve both the academic and administrative aspects of their schools, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Friday.

Interacting with the MCD school principals who were at IIM-A for a school leadership and management training, Atishi said an "educational revolution" will now be witnessed in these schools.

"It is known to all that how the past MCD governments neglected the teachers. I assure all principals that they will receive all the facilities crucial for their professional development and growth. Following the success in Delhi government schools, an educational revolution will now be witnessed in MCD schools," Atishi said.

She further said the principals are the "flag bearers of the education revolution" and urged them to undertake the training as a mission.

"A principal's approach, mentality and working style represents the state of the school. Since 2015, the focus of the Delhi government has been on capacity building and professional development of principals," she said.

Addressing the principals at IIM Ahmedabad, Atishi further stated that MCD's principals are the "beacon of hope" for hundreds of children and parents.

"I urge the principals to approach the training with utmost dedication, treating it as a mission to be taken further into their schools," the Delhi minister said.

A batch of 47 principals along with three teachers of SCERT Delhi began a five-day training programme on June 29.

