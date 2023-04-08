IIM Kozhikode re-appoints Debashis Chatterjee as Director

Prof Debashis Chatterjee has been re-appointed as the Director of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) for a further period of 5 years.

The Board of Governors (BoG) of the institute took the decision as per the IIM Act 2017, an official statement here said.

A Vellayan, Chairman BoG, IIMK, made the announcement here on Friday as the Board of Governors met on the eve of the 25th Annual Convocation, scheduled for Saturday, in the Institute premises.

Prof Chatterjee’s current tenure began in June 2018 after IIM Kozhikode became the first IIM to appoint its own Director autonomously after passing of the IIM Act in 2017, the statement added.