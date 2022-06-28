'I'll Be In Mumbai Soon': Eknath Shinde Confirms; Set To Meet Maharashtra Governor

In a big announcement, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Tuesday confirmed that he will be heading to Mumbai soon to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Speaking to reporters outside Guwahati's Radisson Blu Hotel, Shinde also challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and rubbished Shiv Sena's claim that as many as 20 MLAs of his group are in touch with Mumbai.

"We are with Shiv Sena. We all will go to Mumbai soon. Deepak Kesarkar is our spokesperson, he will give you information about our stand," he said. "We have the support of 49-50 MLAs who are here on their own. Disclose names of my group MLAs in touch with you. They did not come for any selfish reasons but to take Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva forward. We are not forming any new party right now, we will take Sena forward. We will inform you on our next step," added Eknath Shinde.

"We are with Shiv Sena and I'll be in Mumbai soon. 50 people are here on their own. Kesarkar will give you updates about our stand: Eknath Shinde confirms



Floor test likely this week?

Earlier today, rebel MLA Sada Sarvankar told Republic TV that an alliance between the Eknath Shinde camp and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had been stiched and the rebel Shiv Sena Minister is expected to meet the Maharashtra Governor soon. Eknath Shinde will be flying out of Guwahati with a letter demanding a floor test, Sarvankar told Republic. A floor test is likely this week itself, he said.

Republic has learned that the movement of the Shinde camp is expected within the next few days. Shinde and the rebel MLAs will leave Guwahati on Thursday morning, sources claim.

The development comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to put the disqualification of the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on hold till July 12, which has granted the Shidne camp enough time to strategize. The direction came after the vacation bench headed by Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala admitted rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde's plea, challenging the disqualification proceedings against his camp and the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Legislative Party leader.

The time for rebel MLAs to respond to Deputy Speaker's notice has been extended till July 12, 5.30 PM and the top court has asked the Maharashtra government to protect the life and properties of all 39 MLAs and their families.

Rebellion in Shiv Sena

On July 21, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari-- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of July 22.

In a Facebook Live session thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction. Despite this emotional appeal, the strength of the rebel camp swelled to 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party, and 7 Independents.

At present, there are t least 39 Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party MLAs, and 7 Independents in the rebel camp. With the support of the BJP, the brigade can topple the Uddhav Thackeray government.