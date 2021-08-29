'I'll Welcome Didi': CM Biswa Mocks Mamata's Assam Polls Prediction; Claims It'll Help BJP

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mocked Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee for predicting to win the Assam poll election. He said that the votes of Congress and UDF (United Democratic Front) will get distributed if Mamata Banerjee comes to Assam, benefitting the BJP. Earlier, in reference to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee had said, “Khela has happened in West Bengal, it will happen in Tripura and Assam and Delhi in 2024".

However, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I'll welcome didi on the red carpet because if TMC comes, Cong, UDF vote will get distributed which will be beneficial for BJP. So I welcome Mamata ji in Assam. As both Cong, TMC is a similar party. The more they fight, the more BJP will be benefited".

The Congress party suffered a major jolt in West Bengal after All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev quit it to join the TMC.

Mamata Banerjee's take on BJP

Earlier on August 28, speaking at a virtual event on the occasion of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad's (TMCP) foundation day in Kalighat, Mamata Banerjee said that she would call a meeting of all chief ministers to discuss a federal structure while urging them to work together.

Attacking the BJP administration, Mamata Banerjee said, "BJP are harassing Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal for everything. They will only use their photo on vaccine certificates. I ask them to use their photo on the same death certificate. Even my state was using my photo on COVID certificate, but I refused and asked to use the national flag".

Mamata Banerjee predicts TMC win in 2023 Tripura polls

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee exuded confidence in TMC winning the 2023 Assembly election in Tripura. The BJP-IPFT combine is currently in power in Tripura under the leadership of Biplab Deb with 43 seats in the 60-member state Assembly. Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, the TMC supremo opined that the welfare schemes of West Bengal should be implemented in Tripura as well.

Banerjee had stated, "There is no democracy or law and order in Tripura, only goondaism and vandalism". Referring to the alleged harassment faced by TMC leaders in the state including problems over their stay in hotels, she added, "This will not go on as we will win Tripura. We want the people of the northeastern state to take benefit of the welfare schemes that are running successfully in West Bengal".

(Image credit: PTI)