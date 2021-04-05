EXCLUSIVE: Bangladeshi Voter Racket Exposed In WB; Infiltrators Admit Getting Cash To Vote

After a deep investigation carried out by Republic Media Network's newest channel Republic Bangla, an illegal voter racket has seemingly been exposed in West Bengal elections. A nexus involving "professional infiltrator voters" who cross over the border to illegally vote in India and then head back to Bangladesh has come to light. This election season and even before, illegal infiltration has been an issue that has been flagged, however, there was no concrete evidence until now.

'Arrangements Made By The Ruling Party': Infiltrators

One of the alleted infiltrators revealed that everything is taken care of as long as they vote for one particular political party. He also said that it is like an excursion into the country for him. He claimed that he gets a whopping sum of Rs 20,000 for one vote, with a daily payment of Rs 300.

When asked as to how will he manage to stay here, he said, "I do not know. They will only make arrangements for us to stay here for a few days and then we will be sent to Kolkata.

Another purported infiltrator from Akbarpur in Bangladesh said, "I come here ahead of every state election, we are called for voting by the party in power. I vote both in India and Bangladesh. The party here gives us a little sum of money. What do we do, we are poor people, so have to come and vote. I receive around Rs 4000-5000."

Another infiltrator said, "I came here because I was called. I come here during elections from Chattogram (Bangladesh). We have been given an Indian Voter ID card and account book as well. We also get 100 days of work here as we have a job card too. After casting the vote, I will head back home.

Villagers living in border towns said that they have seen infiltrators being called here by political leaders. A villager said, "The party calls them for voting when needed. The deputy panchayat head is here and his brother is in Bangladesh. His brother also comes here to vote. 160-170 fake job cards are made for them. Rs 70-75 lakh gets involved. These people are also used for hooliganism."

This racket is reported to be functioning in every district in the border towns with a lot of money at stake.

West Bengal Elections

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with a voter turnout of 79.79 percent and the second phase concluded on Thursday with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

On April 1, the state witnessed tensions in the Nandigram constituency as WB CM Mamata Banerjee contested against her former colleague-turned-rival BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the battleground. Several clashes erupted between the BJP and TMC workers, with both accusing each other of poll rigging.

Image: PTI