'Illegal' Hotel Of AIMIM Leader Taufeeq Pradhan Razed In UP's Bareilly

On Friday, the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) ran a bulldozer on AIMIM leader Taufeeq Pradhan's hotel. The hotel was alleged to be illegally built on a bypass area in Bareilly. AIMIM leader Taufeeq Pradhan had contested the assembly elections earlier from Bareilly.

After the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government, the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) officials demolished the property on Friday morning.

According to BDA, AIMIM leader Taufeeq Pradhan had built a two-storey hotel in Bareilly's Green Belt on the big bypass area trespassing certain laws and as a result, the property has been demolished

On the other hand, Taufeeq Pradhan alleged that he has been punished for being a Muslim and asserted that he took permission from the authorities before the hotel was built.

