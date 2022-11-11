Last Updated:

'Illegal' Hotel Of AIMIM Leader Taufeeq Pradhan Razed In UP's Bareilly

In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, 'Illegal property' of AIMIM leader Taufeeq Pradhan's property was demolished by Bareilly Development Authority on Friday.

On Friday, the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) ran a bulldozer on AIMIM leader Taufeeq Pradhan's hotel. The hotel was alleged to be illegally built on a bypass area in Bareilly. AIMIM leader Taufeeq Pradhan had contested the assembly elections earlier from Bareilly.

After the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government, the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) officials demolished the property on Friday morning.

According to BDA, AIMIM leader Taufeeq Pradhan had built a two-storey hotel in Bareilly's Green Belt on the big bypass area trespassing certain laws and as a result, the property has been demolished

On the other hand, Taufeeq Pradhan alleged that he has been punished for being a Muslim and asserted that he took permission from the authorities before the hotel was built. 

Here are some pictures of the AIMIM leader's hotel being demolished by BDA officials:

