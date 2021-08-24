Ex- Rajasthan CM Sachin Pilot expressed confidence that the Congress will win in the Rajasthan panchayat elections 2021. He said that the party would claim victory in six districts of the state. Referring to the farmers' protest against the new farm laws, Pilot termed the Centre's response 'stubborn' and said that this kind of attitude is not good for democracy.

While talking to ANI on Tuesday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot claimed that people's trust in the BJP was reducing. He said,

"In the past two years, the BJP never made its presence felt like a positive opposition party in the state. It only wasted its time in petty politics including poster wars and giving statements on which leader is big, which is small. People's trust in the BJP is reducing. I'm confident that Congress will win in the upcoming panchayat elections in six districts of the state."

On BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Congress leader Pilot criticised the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra. He also accused them of misleading people and distracting them from issues on hand.

"After the Union Cabinet expansion, the BJP is holding 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras'. But today I ask what are they seeking 'ashirwad' for? The prices of petrol and diesel have crossed the Rs 100 mark, for this reason? The LPG cylinders are being sold at Rs 850-900, for this reason? Or for the mismanaged COVID-19 pandemic in the country, for the India-China standoff? They are just busy doing promotions and misleading people. They are just distracting people's attention from the main issues."

Farmers Protest; says the Centre is 'stubborn'

Referring to the farmers' protest against the new farm laws, Pilot termed the Centre's response 'stubborn' and said that this kind of attitude is not good for democracy.

"Even though the BJP is in power at the Centre, but people in the country are seeking answers from them for making them the victims of joblessness, inflation, lack of vaccines, the deteriorating condition of the economy and many other issues," Pilot said.

Pilot claimed that the country's farmers have been victimised and hit out at the ruling party for the situation.