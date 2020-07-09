'I'm Minister Of Every Department,' Says CM Shivraj Chouhan; blames 'Sankatnath' For Covid

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday responded to the query of delay in distribution of portfolios to new-inducted ministers and said that the state government is functioning smoothly. He also said that he is the "minister of every department"

'Everything will be done'

“I am the minister of every department and the government is functioning smoothly. The Cabinet is scheduled to meet tomorrow. Everything will be done,” Chouhan said while addressing a virtual rally.

The Chief Minister then slammed former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath for taking a "U-turn" on the issue of farm loan waivers during his rule. He said that an amount equal to farm loan waivers given by former Kamal Nath government had been given "in compensation to farmers many times by us for crop loss."

'Kamal Nath had become Sankatnath'

Holding the previous Congress government responsible for the Coronavirus spread in the state, Chouhan lashed out at Kamal Nath and called him "Sankatnath". Chouhan, who assumed office on March 23 after the fall of the Nath government, claimed the erstwhile Congress dispensation was not concerned about the Coronavirus crisis.

He said, "BJP leaders and activists have been serving the common people since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak in the state. But (then Chief Minister) Kamal Nath had become Sankatnath at that time, leaving the state in a crisis."

"Kamal Nath had no concern with the Coronavirus crisis. He was busy attending meetings related to hosting IIFA awards ceremony in Indore during the crisis," he added.

Chouhan was addressing the virtual rally for the Sanver constituency of Indore district, which is among the 24 assembly seats where bypolls are due. Tulsiram Silawat, Water Resources Minister in the Chouhan cabinet, is widely tipped to be the BJP candidate from Sanver.

Silawat, who was a minister in the Nath government also, quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March along with nearly two dozen rebel Congress MLAs.

(With agency inputs)

